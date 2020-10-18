Watch: Moose halts soccer game in Alaska, shows off dribbling skills

A game of soccer was halted in Alaska after a moose turned up and got hold of the ball at a local soccer field on October 14.
According to a Daily Mail report, a couple of teenagers were having a practice game when the animal turned up at the field in Homer, Alaska, out of nowhere.
In a video shared on Anchorage Daily News Facebook page, the video shows the animal showing off impressive dribbling skills- when it starts passing the ball between its hooves. The animal also boots the ball, taking a shot at the goal post.
Watch the video here:
Moose on the loose! — This moose wandered onto a football field in Homer and decided to join in on the Homer Mariners' pickup soccer game, even attempting a shot at the goal! According to Brent Escolta, who recorded this very Alaskan moment, the moose walked toward the players, approached the soccer ball and started to play with it. ⚽️ #Alaska #Moose (Video courtesy of Brent Escolta)
Many who came across the video were impressed with the animal’s soccer skills. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
According to local reports, the moose joined on the Homer Mariners- a local teams’ pickup soccer game.
Earlier this month, a parrot stole the show at a football match in Croatia after it sat on a player who was celebrating his team scoring a goal.
