Watch: Moose halts soccer game in Alaska, shows off dribbling skills

A game of soccer was halted in Alaska after a moose turned up and got hold of the ball at a local soccer field on October 14.

According to a Daily Mail report, a couple of teenagers were having a practice game when the animal turned up at the field in Homer, Alaska, out of nowhere.

In a video shared on Anchorage Daily News Facebook page, the video shows the animal showing off impressive dribbling skills- when it starts passing the ball between its hooves. The animal also boots the ball, taking a shot at the goal post.

According to local reports, the moose joined on the Homer Mariners- a local teams’ pickup soccer game.

Earlier this month, a parrot stole the show at a football match in Croatia after it sat on a player who was celebrating his team scoring a goal.

