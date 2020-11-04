Humpback whale almost swallows kayakers in California, event captured on camera

Video shows the moment when the duo was sent flying in the air as the large whale breached the surface.

A humpback whale nearly swallowed two kayakers when it emerged out of the water for a breath, and a video of the incident was caught on camera by one of the kayakers.

According to a Daily Mail report, Julie McSorley and her friend Liz Cottriel were whale watching off the Avila Beach in California on November 2 when they had the close encounter.

The video shows the duo sent flying as the large whale emerges from the water and the large mammal momentarily seems to swallow one of them.

Watch the video here:

The video also showed other concerned paddle boarders and kayakers quickly rushing over to help the two women.

Though both the women resurfaced unharmed, according to an Independent report, McSorley lost her car keys in the incident.

A humpback whale is a species of baleen whale whose diet mostly consists of krill and small fish.

