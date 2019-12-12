$100,000, iPads: Michelle Obama, Ellen DeGeneres ring in Christmas early for US school

Teachers and students at this Washington school were super excited to see their surprise guest and gifts. Teachers and students at this Washington school were super excited to see their surprise guest and gifts.

“Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh,” a child at a school in Washington exclaimed as she leapt from her chair in jubilation. Other children and teachers too were left surprised like the young girl when former first lady Michelle Obama walked in unannounced at Randle Highlands Elementary School.

Christmas came early for Randle Highlands Elementary School after Obama and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres teamed up to donate $ $100,000 and a computer lab. Now, the emotional video of the giveaway is not only going viral, winning hearts, but has also has left many netizens teary-eyed online.

And after hugging and greeting the students, Obama surprises all by presenting a big box loaded with cash, leaving everyone still gaping. With nearly 5 million views on Facebook alone, the video is breaking the internet.

However, the visit didn’t just end there. The global icon and author also announced a new basketball court for the students. The maximum applause came when she announced that Apple would donate a new iPad to each student and also provide teachers with new laptops and computers!

The Ellen Degeneres Show is famous for its customary 12 days of giveaways for the holidays. The segment that aired featuring Obama was a part of the show’s special three “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways.”

I had so much fun putting a smile on all of these little faces from Randle Highlands Elementary School in Washington, D.C. Thanks to the @TheEllenShow for letting me be a part of #EllensGreatestNight!pic.twitter.com/3lOWaUAqQY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 11, 2019

“When I look out at all of you I see a room full of future doctors and teachers and engineers and presidents, and I want to make sure you have the tools you need right now to help make that happen,” Obama told students at Randle Highlands Elementary School.

Every child deserves the opportunity to create something that can change the world. Proud to join @MichelleObama and @TheEllenShow in empowering our next generation! https://t.co/WdDsKA0WQc — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 11, 2019

Principal Kristie Edwards said 65 per cent of the school’s students were either in foster care or are homeless. As the video went viral across social media sites, people couldn’t stop praising Obama, DeGeneres and Apple for the kind gesture and empowering the future generation.

