scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 09, 2020
Top news

Watch: Meteorite lights up skies over parts of Mexico

Several CCTV cameras and a couple of eyewitness spotted a large flash of light that appeared in the sky for a brief period of time.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 9, 2020 12:27:36 pm
Meteorite, Mexico, Meteorite video, fireball Mexico sky, Viral video, trending news, Indian Express newsThe fireball, likely a meteorite was also seen in Monterrey, Mexico

A bright flash of light lit up skies over the parts north-eastern Mexico on Tuesday and pictures and videos of the incident are now being shared on social media.

Several CCTV cameras and a couple of eyewitness spotted a large flash of light that appeared in the sky for a brief period of time.

According to a Reuters report, the fireball, likely a meteorite, was also seen in Monterrey, Mexico. The Mexican Civil Defence Ministry said that the object was probably a meteorite breaking up as it entered earth’s atmosphere.

Take a look here:

According to local reports, the phenomenon was spotted as hurricane Delta made landfall in Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, bringing winds of around 110 miles per hour.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Accordion to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, the category 2 hurricane struck the coast in between the popular tourist resorts of Cancún and Playa del Carmen.

For the uninitiated, meteorites are usually solid pieces of debris from objects like comet, asteroid, or meteoroid that originates from the out space.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 09: Latest News

Advertisement