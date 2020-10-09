Watch: Meteorite lights up skies over parts of Mexico

The fireball, likely a meteorite was also seen in Monterrey, Mexico

A bright flash of light lit up skies over the parts north-eastern Mexico on Tuesday and pictures and videos of the incident are now being shared on social media.

Several CCTV cameras and a couple of eyewitness spotted a large flash of light that appeared in the sky for a brief period of time.

According to a Reuters report, the fireball, likely a meteorite, was also seen in Monterrey, Mexico. The Mexican Civil Defence Ministry said that the object was probably a meteorite breaking up as it entered earth’s atmosphere.

Huge fireball lights up the sky in Monterrey, Mexico. According to the Mexican Civil Defense Ministry, the object was probably a meteorite breaking up as it entered earth’s atmosphere pic.twitter.com/CenCPCoDYR — Reuters (@Reuters) October 9, 2020

According to local reports, the phenomenon was spotted as hurricane Delta made landfall in Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, bringing winds of around 110 miles per hour.

Accordion to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, the category 2 hurricane struck the coast in between the popular tourist resorts of Cancún and Playa del Carmen.

For the uninitiated, meteorites are usually solid pieces of debris from objects like comet, asteroid, or meteoroid that originates from the out space.

