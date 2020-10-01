Watch: Meteor light up skies over Pennsylvania and Ohio

A flash of light lit up the skies over parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio and social media was abuzz with pictures and video of the phenomena.
Many also reported seeing a streaking fireball in the early hours of Wednesday around the Pittsburgh area.
Footage captured by a truck driver driving through Pennsylvania shows a brief, but bright, flash of light appearing in the sky and disappearing soon after.
Watch the video here:
The American Meteor Society told news agency AP that the bright fireball was most likely a random meteor, not associated with any major meteor shower.
(With inputs from AP)
