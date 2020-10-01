scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 01, 2020
MUST READ

Watch: Meteor light up skies over Pennsylvania and Ohio

The American Meteor Society told news agency AP that the bright fireball was most likely a random meteor, not associated with any major meteor shower.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 1, 2020 2:37:36 pm
Meteor, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Pittsburgh, Meteor shower videos, viral video, Trending news, Indian Express newsThe video shows a brief but bright flash of light appearing in the sky and disappearing soon after.

A flash of light lit up the skies over parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio and social media was abuzz with pictures and video of the phenomena.

Many also reported seeing a streaking fireball in the early hours of Wednesday around the Pittsburgh area.

Footage captured by a truck driver driving through Pennsylvania shows a brief, but bright, flash of light appearing in the sky and disappearing soon after.

Watch the video here:

The American Meteor Society told news agency AP that the bright fireball was most likely a random meteor, not associated with any major meteor shower.

(With inputs from AP)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 01: Latest News

Advertisement