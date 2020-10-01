Watch: Meteor light up skies over Pennsylvania and Ohio

The video shows a brief but bright flash of light appearing in the sky and disappearing soon after.

A flash of light lit up the skies over parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio and social media was abuzz with pictures and video of the phenomena.

Many also reported seeing a streaking fireball in the early hours of Wednesday around the Pittsburgh area.

Footage captured by a truck driver driving through Pennsylvania shows a brief, but bright, flash of light appearing in the sky and disappearing soon after.

Watch the video here:

The American Meteor Society told news agency AP that the bright fireball was most likely a random meteor, not associated with any major meteor shower.

(With inputs from AP)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd