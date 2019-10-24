Watch: McDonald’s employee throws blender at customer during fight over incorrect order

A video of a fight between a woman and an employee at a McDonald’s outlet in the US is going viral after the restaurant employee threw a blender at the customer.

The incident reportedly took place at a McDonald’s outlet in Ohio in September. The argument between the customer and the restaurant’s manager began over an incorrect order and poor customer service.

The surveillance camera footage shows the visibly angry woman toss her order directly at someone not visible on camera. After she threw a couple of items at the employee, a blender comes flying and hits her in the face, which causes her to fall backwards.

Another customer helps the woman get to her feet and she continues to fight with the employee.

Watch the video here:

According to reports, the customer, identified as Britany Price, had ordered some food for her children who were waiting outside. On realising that the order was incorrect, Prince reportedly asked for the restaurant to correct the order but says she got no response. Tired of waiting, Prince decided to get the rest of the order from her car to get a refund, and angered over waiting she threw the incorrect order at the manager.

She suffered a broken nose and a shattered cheekbone due to being struck in the face by the blender.

According to a WBAL-TV report, no criminal charges were filed, but Prince and her attorney are pursuing a civil lawsuit against McDonald’s.

The outlet’s manager Nashawnda Johnson claimed she could hear Price cursing at the counter when she was getting her refund. Johnson, who had worked at the fast food outlet chain for 10 years, said she was attacked from behind and that she didn’t realise she had thrown a blender at the customer. Johnson was reportedly fired following the incident.