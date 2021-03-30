‘Watched it a 100 times’: This man’s moonwalking skills has left netizens impressed

In the 23-second clip, the dancer is seen getting off a vehicle at a traffic signal and breaking into a dance.

A man’s smooth moonwalk on the streets of Poland has left netizens impressed after it went viral on social media. The clip, which was originally shared on TikTok by Kamil Szpejenkowski, features the dancer grooving to the beats of ‘Smooth Criminal’ by Michael Jackson.

The clip was reshared on Twitter by a user named David Herrmann and has garnered over 7 million views.” I’ve watched the video 100 times now and I’m still in awe. Further, how the woman just walks by like this is normal,” read the caption of the post.

In the 23-second clip, the dancer is seen getting off a vehicle at a traffic signal and breaking into a dance. He then effortlessly transitions into the moonwalk alongside the zebra crossing before hopping back into the car.

Watch the video here:

I’ve watched the video 100 times now and I’m still in awe. Further, how the woman just walks by like this is normal. pic.twitter.com/UXgwxKtGok — David Herrmann (@herrmanndigital) March 27, 2021

However, Herrmann was not the only one floored by the dancer’s performance. Post the virality of the clip, the comments section has been flooded with netizens praising the man’s moonwalk and dancing skills.

