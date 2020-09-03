scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 03, 2020
Watch: Nebraska man’s plea to rename boneless chicken wings goes viral

While around the world people might be busy and disheartened about coronavirus-related deaths and lack of employment and financial crisis, the man's argument provided the much needed comic relief.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 3, 2020 8:09:44 pm
chicken wings, boneless chicken wings, man city council rename boneless wings, Nebraska man city council boneless wings plea, viral video, funny news, odd news, indian expressThe video has gone viral across social media sites and many agreed with him.

A Nebraska man has called upon Lincoln city council to consider renaming boneless chicken wings. A video of his appeal has also gone viral on social media.

“Boneless chicken wings are just chicken tenders, which are already boneless,” he said, while raising his point during the public comments at the Lincoln City Council meeting. As alternatives, the man suggested that the city call the dish “Buffalo-style chicken tenders,” “wet tenders,” “saucy nuggs” or just “trash”.

“Lincoln has the opportunity to be a social leader in this country. We have been casually ignoring a problem that has gotten so out of control that our children are throwing around names and words without even understanding their true meaning, treating things as though they’re normal,” the 27-year-old man, identified as Ander Christensen by New York Times, was heard saying.

“I go into nice family restaurants and I see people throwing this name around and pretending as though everything is just fine,” he said.

Watch the video here:

While around the world people might be busy and disheartened about coronavirus-related deaths and lack of employment and financial crisis, the man’s argument has provided the much-needed comic relief.

Andersen also took his plea to Twitter where many said this is a cause they would support.

