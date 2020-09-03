Watch: Nebraska man’s plea to rename boneless chicken wings goes viral

The video has gone viral across social media sites and many agreed with him.

A Nebraska man has called upon Lincoln city council to consider renaming boneless chicken wings. A video of his appeal has also gone viral on social media.

“Boneless chicken wings are just chicken tenders, which are already boneless,” he said, while raising his point during the public comments at the Lincoln City Council meeting. As alternatives, the man suggested that the city call the dish “Buffalo-style chicken tenders,” “wet tenders,” “saucy nuggs” or just “trash”.

“Lincoln has the opportunity to be a social leader in this country. We have been casually ignoring a problem that has gotten so out of control that our children are throwing around names and words without even understanding their true meaning, treating things as though they’re normal,” the 27-year-old man, identified as Ander Christensen by New York Times, was heard saying.

“I go into nice family restaurants and I see people throwing this name around and pretending as though everything is just fine,” he said.

Watch the video here:

Don’t want to get too political here … but he has a point. #SaucyNugs #KeepLNKWeird pic.twitter.com/uFgpyTRAAV — Ethan Rowley (@e10rowley) September 2, 2020

While around the world people might be busy and disheartened about coronavirus-related deaths and lack of employment and financial crisis, the man’s argument has provided the much-needed comic relief.

Andersen also took his plea to Twitter where many said this is a cause they would support.

I don’t know why that guy wrote down his speech. He should have just gone up to the podium and winged it! — Greg Bergeron (@AggieGreg06) September 2, 2020

Maybe the ‘boneless chicken wings’ are just from boneless chicken ranch, did you ever consider that. pic.twitter.com/KGIMRMyVOJ — Dr. Karen James (@kejames) September 3, 2020

I’ve obnoxiously stated this FACT every time I’m at a wing establishment. pic.twitter.com/SirfBdVjOv — Farrah23 (@Farrah23) September 2, 2020

Now THIS is a cause I can get behind. While you’re at it, you should also fight for the prices of chicken wings to come down. There’s no way a single chicken wing should cost $1. That’s a HUGE markup and a ripoff. — Ché (@Chemamu46) September 2, 2020

He’s got a point. What about “Butterflies”? They aren’t made out of butter. I propose we name then ” Flutterbys” instead! — Diana Stephens (@motherofthebros) September 2, 2020

some levity is a lovely relief when well placed and doesn’t hurt or mock anyone. It was only a few minutes, people. — Jill 🌹 (@cmon_now) September 3, 2020

Now we need to address the fact that when we order wings, restaurants are trying to pass off 1 whole wing as 2 pieces. 10 piece wings only consists of 5 total wings. — CT (@BigFan_bigfan) September 2, 2020

I’m so glad someone finally brought this issue to light! So many sleepless nights… — Kevin Thaete (@BigKT23) September 2, 2020

I would like to nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize — JeezusKrytse (@JeezusKrytse) September 2, 2020

I have never seen something I agree with more. Boneless chicken wings are nothing more than glorified chicken nuggets https://t.co/3VrXsCylqw — Jake (@J_Larkin27) September 2, 2020

