Watch: Man throws milkshake at pro-Brexit leader Nigel Farage

In an unusual form of protest, pro-Brexit leader Nigel Farage had a milkshake thrown at him during a recent rally in UK’s Newcastle. Farage, one of the leading figures in the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, was covered in the milkshake at a campaign event for the European Parliament elections. The video of the milkshake attack quickly went viral online.

Advertising

Footage showed Farage walking down the busy Northumberland Street with multiple security personnel and being followed by Brexit Party supporters and the media. Suddenly, a man standing in his path, threw the drink at him, startling all. The attacker was seen smiling even as he was bundled away and was later seen in handcuffs.

An empty Five Guys banana and salted caramel milkshake cup was found on the ground following the attack.

Paul Crowther, the 32-year-old man who threw the milkshake, has now been charged with common assault and criminal damage by the Northumbria Police, reported Reuters.

Advertising

“At around 1 p.m., a 55-year-old man had a milkshake thrown at him in the city centre,” police said in a statement. “A 32-year-old man was detained at the scene and arrested by police.”

After the attack, Farage tweeted: “Sadly some remainers have become radicalised, to the extent that normal campaigning is becoming impossible. For a civilised democracy to work you need the losers consent, politicians not accepting the referendum result have led us to this.”

Sadly some remainers have become radicalised, to the extent that normal campaigning is becoming impossible. For a civilised democracy to work you need the losers consent, politicians not accepting the referendum result have led us to this. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 20, 2019

Farage is the latest victim of a milkshake attack which has used against other European election candidates like UKIP’s Carl Benjamin and ex-English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson.