Watch: Man in Australia covers himself in hot chips worth $1,000

Bizarre social media trends, challenges and stunts have often left netizens confused and this latest attempt by a prankster, who covered himself in hot chips, is only adding to the absurdity.

The video was uploaded on the popular Instagram page @martyandmichael handled by comedy duo Marty and Michael. “The filming of our latest science experiment,” read the caption of the clip, which soon went viral after being shared online.

In the short clip, a man is seen buried neck-deep in sand with hot chips put all over him as a colony of seagull surround him. According to a DailyMail report, for the experiment, which was conducted at Surfers Paradise beach, Australia, the comedy duo bought chips worth $1,000 to see whether they could get the birds to trust them.

While the results of the experiment are yet to be revealed, the clip has intrigued netizens, who were quite amused by the bizarre experiment. “Such a brave man. Thank you for all the science you do,” joked a user, while another commented, “In the name of science, I shall approve this madness.”

According to the news website, the comedy duo, Michael Broekhuyse and Martin Sokolinski, often conduct unconventional social experiments, stunts and comedy sketches. The two were even sent to jail after a stunt where they disrupted the AFL Grand Final when they ran into the pitch at the Gabba in Brisbane. After their release, they spoke about the incident and said it was another “stunt for a video”, the report added.