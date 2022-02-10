Watch: Scary video shows man hanging on to paraglider mid-air without harness

While paragliding is all fun and about adrenaline rush, a shocking video going viral showed a man hanging on for dear life, quite literally.

In a scary incident caught on camera, a man in Chile was seen dangling in the air after a paraglider took off. Without any harness or safety cable, the man was seen holding on to the paraglider with just his hands as they flew for a few metre in the air.

The incident, that occurred in the Las Vizcachas Geopark, Puente Alto, showed one of the park officials hanging from the harness after failing to free himself from the structure in time.

The video also showed that while the pilot and the paraglider were donning all safety belts and helmet, the worker, who wasn’t hooked to the harness, tried to stop the canopy from lifting off.

However, probably owing to the strong winds, the trio was seen launched into the air. Luckily, after a few minutes, the pilot was able to control the canopy and manoeuvre the canopy to lower its altitude, helping the man to land on to a nearby hill.

🔴#AhoraGuayacanFM | Minutos de terror vive instructor de parapente tras volar varios metros por los aires sin ningún tipo de seguridad en los cerros de la comuna de Puente Alto, esto tras no soltar a tiempo el equipo cuando preparaba el vuelo de un compañero pic.twitter.com/B4JwSMBJD1 — Guayacán FM (@guayacanfmcl) February 7, 2022

The video raised concerns not only among paragliders and pilots but also among netizens as it quickly went viral.

Videos of people getting scared while trying paragliding have gone viral in recent times, getting all the laughs. However, people pointed out how this video showed how quickly things can go wrong.

CHV Noticias tried to contact the park about the incident but they refused to talk about what happened. The local media outlet, however, reported that the affected person, recognised as Celso, later took to social media platforms to show that he was fine.

Although the instructor tried to brush off the accident, the General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics (DGAC) informed earlier this week, after coming across the viral video, they launched an investigation.

[Hilo 2/2] Invitamos a la comunidad aeronáutica a respetar la normativa aeronáutica vigente en nuestro país, en especial a los que realizan este tipo de actividades. — DGAC Chile (@DGACChile) February 7, 2022

“In the face of videos circulating on social networks, of an incident involving a paraglider in the village of Las Vizcachas, in the commune of Puente Alto, the DGAC is compiling all the background of the case,” 24 Horas of Chile reported.

“We invite the aeronautical community to respect the current aeronautical regulations in our country, especially those who carry out this type of activity,” DGAC was quoted.