Watch: Man cooks pizza on active Pacaya volcano in Guatemala

An accountant in Guatemala has taken advantage of an active volcano and created a new food craze — volcano-cooked pizza called ‘Pacaya Pizza’.

34-year-old David Garcia has turned streams of molten lava oozing out from Guatemala’s Pacaya volcano into his kitchen, wowing netizens and tourists alike. Pictures and videos making rounds of the internet show Garcia wearing protective clothing and baking the pizza. Garcia reportedly uses special metal sheets, which can withstand temperatures up to 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit.

Explaining the cooking process, Garcia told news agency AFP: “I put it in a hot cave that was approximately 800 degrees and it came out in 14 minutes.” Further, he added this pizza tasted extremely delicious as it came out of the volcano.

According to a Daily Mail report, several tourists have also been flocking to the volcano site to see Garcia in action and to pose with the volcano made pizza.

Pacaya volcano has been erupting since February, keeping local communities and authorities on high alert. The active volcano complex first erupted approximately 23,000 years ago and has erupted at least 23 times since the Spanish conquest of Guatemala.