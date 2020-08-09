How this Llama is playing ‘peacemaker’ amid ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests in Portland

The unusually friendly Caesar is looked after by Larry McCool, who runs the Mystic Llama Farm in Jefferson, Oregon The unusually friendly Caesar is looked after by Larry McCool, who runs the Mystic Llama Farm in Jefferson, Oregon

Portland, which has been a site for anti-racism protests since May following the custodial death of African-American man George Floyd, has a new guest who is helping calming the nerves of demonstrators and law enforcement personnel with hugs.

A video of a Llama giving hugs and nuzzles to the demonstrators in Portland, Oregon, has gone viral online. Several clips of the 6-year-old Caesar, showing the animal going around and offering warm hugs to protesters as well as law enforcement officers on the street, have gone viral.

The unusually friendly Caesar is groomed and looked after by Larry McCool, who runs the Mystic Llama Farm in Jefferson, Oregon, the Reuters reported.

Claiming that the animal knows more than one thinks it does, McCool recalled an event where the animal stayed calm for over nine minutes when over 5,000 people gathered near a bridge near downtown Portland to pay respect to Floyd, who died on May 25th.

“Caesar stood there, motionless, just like this. He understood the moment. He understood the importance of what we were doing,” McCool told the news website. “He did not move an inch that whole time.”

