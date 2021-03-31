Watch: Little girl in China dozes off during dance performance, leaves netizens amused

Her dancer partner tries to wake her up several times, in vain. (Source: South China Morning Post/YouTube)

A video of a little girl in China falling asleep during a dance performance has left netizens amused after it went viral on social media.

In the 1.18-minute clip, several little girls are seen dressed in pink, dancing on the stage. However, a five-year-old falls asleep during the show. Her dancer partner tries to wake her up several times, in vain.

According to South China Morning Post, the girl had earlier missed her nap during the lunch break and could not help but fall asleep during the performance.

Watch the video here:

Widely being circulated on social media, the clip has garnered over 4 lakh views and has left netizens amused.