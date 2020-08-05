Watch: Little boy steals the show with his dance moves during live BBC telecast

The video, which has been widely shared online, has left netizens amused with one suggesting the journalist to track the boy down. The video, which has been widely shared online, has left netizens amused with one suggesting the journalist to track the boy down.

A little boy seems to have grabbed the attention of netizens after his impromptu dance during a live telecast went viral.

When BBC reporter Jen Bartram was reporting from a beach in South Shields, the UK, little did she know that a little boy would become the cynosure of all eyes with his entertaining dance moves and hilarious antics. It was only later that she spotted him in the video and decided to share the moment caught on camera.

I was unaware of being upstaged by the young boy with some rather enviable dance moves during my forecast 😂 pic.twitter.com/KpOMX001uj — Jen Bartram (@JenBartram) July 31, 2020

Bartram also added a bit of music to go with the boy’s dance. “I have given this forecast what it deserved. Sound on,” she wrote while sharing the edited clip. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

I’ve given this forecast what it deserved. Sound on. pic.twitter.com/3hBCJLvjQo — Jen Bartram (@JenBartram) July 31, 2020

The video, which has been widely shared online, has left netizens amused, with one suggesting the journalist to find the boy and treat him to an ice-cream. “His name is Leo William. Unfortunately, we aren’t able to do tours at the moment due to COVID, otherwise, it would be a lovely idea!” Bartram replied.

Yes, his mam has been in touch – his name is Leo William. Unfortunately we aren’t able to do tours at the moment due to COVID, otherwise it would be a lovely idea! — Jen Bartram (@JenBartram) August 2, 2020

Absolutely brilliant…. Track him down !! @JenBartram — Jason Tregoning (@gonzo174_jason) August 4, 2020

O my days this is brilliant, fair play to the young lad — finchylad 38 (@Finchylad3) August 5, 2020

This will be playing at his wedding one day🤣 — SueKhan (@iamsuekhan) August 1, 2020

🤣😜Nearly choked on my tea n toast laughing at this. So funny! — Trish Gibson (@patriciagibson4) August 1, 2020

Well done South Shields lad — Ανδρέας λει (@KarousadesCorfu) August 1, 2020

This kid has some moves 🤣🤣❤️ https://t.co/zokOOhdNg5 — Lindsay Cardwell (@lincard95) August 1, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd