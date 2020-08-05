scorecardresearch
Watch: Little boy steals the show with his dance moves during live BBC telecast

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 5, 2020 5:20:21 pm
BBC reporter Jen Bartram viral video, news anchor, trending, twitter reactions The video, which has been widely shared online, has left netizens amused with one suggesting the journalist to track the boy down.

A little boy seems to have grabbed the attention of netizens after his impromptu dance during a live telecast went viral.

When BBC reporter Jen Bartram was reporting from a beach in South Shields, the UK, little did she know that a little boy would become the cynosure of all eyes with his entertaining dance moves and hilarious antics. It was only later that she spotted him in the video and decided to share the moment caught on camera.

Bartram also added a bit of music to go with the boy’s dance. “I have given this forecast what it deserved. Sound on,” she wrote while sharing the edited clip. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

The video, which has been widely shared online, has left netizens amused, with one suggesting the journalist to find the boy and treat him to an ice-cream. “His name is Leo William. Unfortunately, we aren’t able to do tours at the moment due to COVID, otherwise, it would be a lovely idea!” Bartram replied.

