Watch: Lioness saves her cub who nearly drowns while crossing a river

The video showed the lioness grabbing the cub with her jaws as it disappeared to the water. The video showed the lioness grabbing the cub with her jaws as it disappeared to the water.

A video of a lioness saving her cub who momentarily disappears into the water while crossing a river is doing rounds on the Internet. The incredible moments was reportedly captured by photographer Luca Bracali at the River Ewaso Ny’iro in the Masai Mara game reserve in Kenya.

Watch the video here:

The video shows the three cubs jostling with one another as they follow their mother. However, when one of the cubs disappears into the water after losing its footing, the lioness grabs the cub with its jaws and pulls it out. Another cub also loses its footing but soon manages to resurface by itself.

According to reports, several wild animals lose their lives during the yearly migration from Serengeti plains in Tanzania to Masai Mara in Kenya looking for greener pasture. Drowning, crocodiles and getting trapped in the muddy river banks are some of the reasons behind loss of lives.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd