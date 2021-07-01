Watch: Lightning strikes car on highway in Kansas

In the 13-second viral clip, the vehicle is seen driving in heavy rain as lightning strikes the black SUV.

The terrifying moment when a bolt of lightning struck a car carrying a family of five near Waverly, Kansas, has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens petrified.

The incident took place on June 25 and was recorded by Carl Hobi, who was behind the jeep that got hit by lightning. The clip was shared on several social media pages after being posted online.

According to Newsweek, the vehicle was carrying five passengers, including a three-year-old, a 1.5-year-old, and an eight-month-old. In the 13-second viral clip, the vehicle is seen driving in heavy rain as lightning strikes the black SUV.

Watch the video here:

While all the passengers were safe, the incident shook them. “They were in shock and the first thing they did was make sure the kids were okay and they were relieved that everyone was just fine,” Hobi told the news website.

“The car was dead and stuck in gear and we could not get it in to [sic] neutral to push off the road. It will most likely be considered Totaled,” Hobi added.