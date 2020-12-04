Kardashian-Jenners come up with FaceTime prank on their celebrity friends

The sisters, along with mother Kris Jenner posed stoically next to one another as they dialled up Justin Bieber, Kylie's baby daddy Travis Scott, and more via Face Time.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan pulled a FaceTime prank on some of their celebrity friends and the video is a hit on social media.

Khloe, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, along with Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner, posed next to each other as they called singer Justin Bieber, rapper Travis Scott, basketball player Tristan Thompson and others. However, when the people they called answered, they would continue to stand silently without saying anything.

The video was part of the latest TikTok challenge called FaceTime challenge where users video call random people on their contact list and then stay silent when they answer the call.

The video of the prank was originally shared by Kylie Jenner on TikTok and has reportedly been viewed over 7 million times.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Khloe Kardashian wrote, “When the squad is deep”.

Travis Scott who shares daughter Stormi with Kylie Jenner exclaims “What’s going on” before hanging up with a “Bye”. Singer Justin Bieber looked confused at the phone screen and asked, “What is happening?”

The second part of the prank video features actor Jaden Smith, Jennifer Lawrence and others.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is famous for their long-running reality TV show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’.

Earlier this year, the family announced that they will be wrapping up the series in 2021, after almost 15 years.

