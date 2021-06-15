scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Watch: Journalist drowned out by sea shanty singers on live TV during Israel parliamentary vote

In the 20-second clip, which has now gone viral on social media, Gorani is seen reporting as a group sings the traditional sea shanty in the background.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 15, 2021 5:25:08 pm
News anchor interrupted sea shanty singers Israel parliamentary vote, live tv bloopers,Israel parliamentary vote, Israel, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsGorani also shared how the unexpected moment was played on live television during the parliamentary vote.

A TV reporter has earned plaudits online after she maintained her composure during her live report on Israel parliamentary vote even as she was interrupted by 11 acapella singers. Taking to Twitter, the CNN anchor and correspondent Hala Gorani shared a video of the incident along with a caption that read, “When you’re anchoring the Israeli Knesset confidence vote and a traditional a capella sea shanty singing barge floats past your location.”

In the 20-second clip, which has now gone viral on social media, Gorani is seen reporting as the group sings in the background.

Watch the video here:

Gorani also shared how the unexpected moment played on live television during the parliamentary vote.

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over one lakh views with netizens quite amused with the unexpected music playing during the journalist’s report. However, many also complimented Gorani for her professionalism as she continued to report amid all the noise in the background.

