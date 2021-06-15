Watch: Journalist drowned out by sea shanty singers on live TV during Israel parliamentary vote

Gorani also shared how the unexpected moment was played on live television during the parliamentary vote.

A TV reporter has earned plaudits online after she maintained her composure during her live report on Israel parliamentary vote even as she was interrupted by 11 acapella singers. Taking to Twitter, the CNN anchor and correspondent Hala Gorani shared a video of the incident along with a caption that read, “When you’re anchoring the Israeli Knesset confidence vote and a traditional a capella sea shanty singing barge floats past your location.”

In the 20-second clip, which has now gone viral on social media, Gorani is seen reporting as the group sings in the background.

Watch the video here:

When you’re anchoring the Israeli Knesset confidence vote and a traditional a capella sea shanty singing barge floats past your location. pic.twitter.com/jmm3eAnEDt — Hala Gorani (@HalaGorani) June 13, 2021

Gorani also shared how the unexpected moment played on live television during the parliamentary vote.

And how it played out on live TV… pic.twitter.com/ttScjkDkpQ — Hala Gorani (@HalaGorani) June 14, 2021

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over one lakh views with netizens quite amused with the unexpected music playing during the journalist’s report. However, many also complimented Gorani for her professionalism as she continued to report amid all the noise in the background.

Hala is right on busy day praises, special ceremonial songs for dynamic Mistress of professional showcase to occasional success. — Bubacarr Jagne (@jagneBuba) June 13, 2021

I think i would have joined in the singsong ! — andy brown (@andrewbrown5) June 13, 2021

I watched that, TV gold! — Mark (@TheBucket83) June 14, 2021

When you’re on a sea shanty barge and a reporter barges in on your singing 😂 — New Day Rising (@JogobonitoJDUB) June 13, 2021