Watch: US Navy and Air Force aerobatic jets fly over cities in tribute to healthcare workers

View from the aerobatic jet that took part in flypast (Screengrab/ US Dept of Defense footage) View from the aerobatic jet that took part in flypast (Screengrab/ US Dept of Defense footage)

As healthcare workers help deal with the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, there have been multiple tributes to them that have been seen across the world. In the US, aerobatic jets from the Air Force and Navy flew over cities in a tribute to emergency workers and healthcare professionals.

The first flight that lasted almost 40 minutes saw the jets fly over Newark and New York, with footage showing the jets near landmarks like the Freedom Tower and Brooklyn Bridge. They then performed another 30-minute flypast over Trenton and Philadelphia.

Watch the video:

And here’s a view from inside the cockpit:

The flyovers are reportedly part of what the Trump administration is calling Operation America Strong.

“This is a tribute to them, to our warriors, because they’re equal warriors to those incredible pilots, all of the fighters that we have for the more traditional fights that we win,” Donald Trump had said at a White House briefing.

Following the flypasts, the US president thanked the pilots on Twitter.

