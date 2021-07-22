Watch: Jeff Bezos and crew pass Skittles to one another on Blue Origin flight

The video features the four-member crew inside the Blue Origin flight passing Skittles candy to one another.

The world’s richest man Jeff Bezos and his three crewmates flew high above the Texas desert in space and returned safely to Earth in the space venture Blue Origin’s New Shepard launch vehicle on Tuesday.

As the internet buzzed with discussions on the historic suborbital flight that inaugurates a new era of private commercial space tourism, a video of the crew playing with Skittles and experimenting with gravity on their trip surfaced on social media.

The video, which was shared by the official handle of The New York Times, features the four-member crew inside the Blue Origin flight passing Skittles candy to one another.

Watch the video here:

Watch Jeff Bezos and his fellow passengers on the Blue Origin flight play with Skittles and experiment with gravity on their trip to space on Tuesday. https://t.co/XIYuIzEgmu pic.twitter.com/vEV30rz2dL — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 20, 2021

The trip in the spacecraft, which ignited its BE-3 engines for liftoff from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One facility, lasted for about 10 minutes. Returning to Earth involved deploying parachutes and a last-minute retro-thrust system that expelled a “pillow of air” for a soft landing.