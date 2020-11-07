Watch: Italian police drive Lamborghini to transport donor kidney 500 km across country for life-saving surgery

Police officers drove a Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 from the northern town of Padova, down south to the Gemelli hospital in Rome in 2 hours, a journey that would normally take about six hours. (Source: Polizia di Stato/ Reuters)

Italian Police used a luxury sports car to transport a vital organ for a crucial surgery, saving a patient in time.

Italian police officers drove a Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 from the northern town of Padova, down south to the Gemelli hospital in Rome, covering a distance of around 500 kilometres. Reaching speeds of up to 230 km/hour, police officers drove their blue and white-coloured vehicle to reach the hospital in just two hours for a journey that would usually take about six hours.

As the patient was awaiting a new kidney, the officials came forward after the local authorities found themselves unable to deliver the organ quickly enough, local media reported.

According to local police, the primary function of the Lamborghini is to move transplant organs, plasma and vaccines across the country, not for getting involved in high-speed car chases.

“To save a life you don’t need superpowers”, solidarity, technology and efficiency also help, the police force wrote online.

As the news drew a lot of attention in the country, the Ministry of Health and Centro Nazionale Trapianti, the National Transplant Center in Italy came forward to clarify it was an extremely rare case. It was a case of a “donation as a living ‘crossover’ – an exchange of organs between incompatible couples where the family member of a patient awaiting transplant donates the organ to another patient whose partner in turn ‘gives it back’,” the agency wrote on its website.

Saying that such donation chains are rare, and that this was the second case in 2020, they explained that in such situations, there is a possibility of planning the transport to the smallest details but at the same time the maximum speed of movement must be ensured. “There is the intervention of the Traffic Police, which is equipped with a specifically modified vehicle and equipped with a preservation system for human organs,” they explained.

