Watch: Italian mayors shout at people who violate Covid-19 quarantine laws

Multiple Italian cities' mayors were seen shouting and scolding people who flouting quarantine laws to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

While most world leaders have attempted to maintain calm in their speeches, several videos on social media show that the mayors and regional presidents of Italian towns prefer an alternate method.

The videos began emerging after many flouted the strict quarantine laws that have been imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Antonio Decaro, who’s in charge of Bari in north Italy, is seen sending many people home from the park. Another shouts at people for calling mobile hairdressers.

“How come everyone has turned into a running enthusiast?” said Gianfilipo Bancheri, Mayor of Delia, in a video.

Watch the compilation of the videos here:

My new favourite thing is Italian mayors and regional presidents LOSING IT at people violating quarantine. Here’s an eng subtitled compilation. “I hear you wanna throw graduation parties. I’m gonna send the police over. With flamethrowers.” #Covid19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/NbYuWePIVt — 🌈 (@protectheflames) March 21, 2020

Take a look at some reactions to the video:

We need Italian mayors — Whoms’t 🌹 (@peepjoshua57) March 22, 2020

It’s true. Had my dad been a mayor, he would have been the second guy in the video. — OC Mercuri (@oc_mercuri) March 22, 2020

I LOVE HIM! I got a Godfather movie vibe from here. “I will catch you! Not in a year! TOMORROW!” — Amy Danko (@FebWriter) March 22, 2020

“I’m the mayor and you won’t STROLL in my town!” 🤣 — Ananda Wakanda (@anioti) March 22, 2020

Italian mayors when they see someone checking their mail: pic.twitter.com/48Lk0jR0dZ — beth, loser ugly face (@bourgeoisalien) March 22, 2020

Italian mayors when they see people outside playing ping pong pic.twitter.com/4Q5MIWFzYe — Patrick Swanson (@patrickswanson) March 22, 2020

Can America borrow him..? I know of a few people, well, one person in particular who needs to be threatened with a flamethrower right now. — Kelly (@kelainey) March 22, 2020

The one with the flamethrowers is the governor of my region and I love him 😁 — Ilaria Cosimato (@Ilaria_Mc) March 21, 2020

Are these wonderful public servants available for hire? Need them in Florida right now lol — 💥 (@recumbentgoat) March 22, 2020

He’s literally the Mayor, trying to enforce a government decree (and common sense) because people wouldn’t listen. — 🌈 (@protectheflames) March 22, 2020

Though million of Italians have stayed at home since 9 March after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte imposed a national quarantine, a part of the population have been violating rules. The rules require citizens to venture out only if strictly necessary, such as for work, health-related reasons or grocery shopping, said a report by The Guardian.

The Guardian‘s report said that more than 40,000 have been charged for violating lockdown measures.

Italy’s death toll rose to 5,476 on Monday, with more than 59,000 people being affected. The death toll in Italy is now higher than China.

The global death toll due to Covid-19 rose to more than 14,000 on Monday, with more than 3 lakh people infected. More than 98,300 people have recovered so far, most of them from China. (Coronavirus Global LIVE Updates).

In India, the total number of positive cases rose to rose to 396, with seven deaths. (Click here for LIVE UPDATES)

