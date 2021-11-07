Watch: Italian skier completes stunning ‘ultimate run’ on the peaks of Switzerland

Italian freestyle skier Markus Eder left netizens stunned after he completed the ‘the ultimate run’, skiing from the peaks of Switzerland’s Zermatt town, manoeuvring through ice caves, crevasses and slopes.

The 10-minute clip titled ‘The Ultimate Run’ features the Olympian’s skiing skills on the snow-capped terrain. “The Ultimate Run finally allowed me to showcase all my skiing in one edit, film my home resort of Klausberg in one top-to-bottom run, and finally shoot all the spots I’d been dreaming of for years,” Eder told RedBull.com.

Watch the video here:

The video was documented over a period of two years by Innsbruck-based company Legs of Steel. Launched on RedBull’s official YouTube page, the video features the extremities of Zermatt as the 31-year-old skier traverses it. From steering through glacial blocks and snowy caves to jumping off the high ice cliffs, Eder displays his advanced skiing skills in the video.

According to the website, Eder and his crew toured for over two years, travelling to various locations such as high alpine peaks, ancient castles and his own home resort of Klausberg in Italy to film ‘The Ultimate Run’.

“I’ve always dreamt of showcasing all of my skiing in one big, flowy project,” Eder told the website. “Typically, I contribute to multiple projects throughout the year. But this time, I wondered what I could create if I put all of that energy into one vision – where everything I’ve lived for amounts to a 10-minute segment,” he added.

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 7 lakh views with netizens mesmerised by its shots. One person even said it was the “coolest thing to ever be made ever”.