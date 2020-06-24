An audio clip of a squirrel munching away on food is a hit on social media

An audio clip of a 7-week old baby red squirrel is a hit on social media, with some calling it the most “anticipated interview of the year”.
The clip, which was tweeted by zoologist and wildlife photographer @DaniConnorWild, features the little rodent merrily eating while Connor records its sounds on a microphone.
“I put my microphone in front of a 7-week old baby red squirrel,” wrote Connor while sharing the video, which has been viewed over 7 million times.
The photographer tweeted that she recently became a “mum” to four baby red squirrels after their mother was hit by a car. She said that the rodents have become comfortable with her presence and respond to her voice.
Watch the video here:
I put my microphone in front of a 7 week old baby red squirrel. pic.twitter.com/JrRRvE9ngN
— Dani Connor Wild 🐺 (@DaniConnorWild) June 23, 2020
Since being shared online, the video has prompted varied reactions from netizens.
*listens carefully*
*translates*
“Mmm, I like nuts.”
— Crow Monthly (@CrowMonthly) June 23, 2020
Anyone else got closer to screen to hear better while wearing headphones?
— Rikhards (@RNiiva) June 23, 2020
Cutenesses overload alert 🚨 squirrel 🐿
— molly (@sweepynolan) June 23, 2020
Attention everybody.
Turn your sound up.
Feel joy for 15 seconds. You deserve it. https://t.co/tdPy9QZHI2
— Escherichia Ellie (@EscherichiaEll1) June 24, 2020
So damn cute😍❤ https://t.co/qSxWIyINxg
— Christie ᵇˡᵐ ☆♡ (@IamChristie_N) June 24, 2020
I’m glad it’s not just me that makes happy noises when I eat 🤭 https://t.co/IecU8pixIY
— Bomboli (@Bomboli2) June 24, 2020
