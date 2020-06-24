scorecardresearch
An audio clip of a squirrel munching away on food is a hit on social media

According to another tweet by the photographer, she recently became a "mum" to four baby red squirrels after their mother was hit by a car. The rodents have become comfortable with Connor's presence and respond to her voice.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 24, 2020 2:27:23 pm
7 week old baby red squirrel viral video, animal videos, twitter, twitter reactions Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions among netizens. (Source: Twitter)

An audio clip of a 7-week old baby red squirrel is a hit on social media, with some calling it the most “anticipated interview of the year”.

The clip, which was tweeted by zoologist and wildlife photographer @DaniConnorWild, features the little rodent merrily eating while Connor records its sounds on a microphone.

“I put my microphone in front of a 7-week old baby red squirrel,” wrote Connor while sharing the video, which has been viewed over 7 million times.

The photographer tweeted that she recently became a “mum” to four baby red squirrels after their mother was hit by a car. She said that the rodents have become comfortable with her presence and respond to her voice.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has prompted varied reactions from netizens.

