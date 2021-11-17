Injured deer runs into hospital in Louisiana, climbs an escalator in the wrong direction

An injured deer found its way into Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in the United States, and the video of how the animal struggled to find medical care has now gone viral. Much to the shock of the doctors and visitors to the hospital, the deer not only entered the hospital, but also climbed up to its second floor, looking for help.

The injured deer rose after every fall and managed to drag himself across the slippery floors and an escalator in the wrong direction. At the entrance itself, the deer fell down many times as it struggled to walk on the slippery hospital floor.

The doctors and visitors were shocked after spotting the hoofed visitor.

“Our team members are always ready for the unexpected. Thank you all for your care and concern and to Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for their quick response,” said Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Facebook.

The doe had to be finally euthanized. “LDWF staff responded to a call to remove a deer that had entered Our lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge today. Upon arrival, the state wildlife veterinarian examined the deer, which had apparently been hit by a car before entering the hospital. The deer, a four-and a half-year-old doe, was found to have major injuries to its sinuses and was therefore euthanized. LDWF has obtained biological samples of the deer for testing purposes,” wrote Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on Facebook.