Watch: Ship becomes largest vessel to cross Corinth Canal in Greece

A 24,344-tonne and 22.5 metre wide cruise ship made history last week after becoming the largest ship to cross the Corinth Canal in Greece. The incredible footage of the gigantic ship squeezing its way through the canal — which is 24 meters wide at its narrowest point — went viral on various social media platforms.

The videos show the MS Braemar squeezing its way through while people onboard come out to the deck and watch the feat. According to Daily Mail, it is the largest cruise ship ever to pass through the Corinth Canal. The ship was also assisted by a tugboat to avoid any unforeseen circumstances.

Watch the enthralling video here:

The cruise, owned by UK-based Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, carried more than 1,200 passengers and crew while it crossed the canal. The canal is so narrow that passengers on the cruise ship could reach out and touch the sides of canal, reported Daily Mail.

The Corinth Canal, which is four miles-long, separates mainland Greece from the Peloponnesian Peninsula and connects the Corinthian and Saronic Gulfs.