Wednesday, May 13, 2020
COVID19

Watch: The elaborate sanitisation routine for school-going children in China

The clip, which has been viewed over 7 million times, shows a child undergoing various procedures before entering the school premises.

May 13, 2020
After the first wave of Covid-19 cases, China has been working to ensure the prevention of a second wave. Earlier a video had emerged of children wearing ‘social distancing’ caps in school,  and now the sanitisation routine being followed in a school is being shared widely on social media.

The clip, which has been viewed over 7 million times, shows a child undergoing various procedures before entering the school premises. From disinfecting shoes to a separate bin for face masks, the student is required to go through multiple processes before entering the school.

The video also shows one student and it’s not clear how long it takes the school to screen a school full of students.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions online, including one from industrialist Harsh Goenka.

