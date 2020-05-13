Watch: The elaborate sanitisation routine for school-going children in China

From disinfecting the shoes, school bag to hands, check out the new morning routine students are following in China to prevent the spread. (Source: Twitter) From disinfecting the shoes, school bag to hands, check out the new morning routine students are following in China to prevent the spread. (Source: Twitter)

After the first wave of Covid-19 cases, China has been working to ensure the prevention of a second wave. Earlier a video had emerged of children wearing ‘social distancing’ caps in school, and now the sanitisation routine being followed in a school is being shared widely on social media.

The clip, which has been viewed over 7 million times, shows a child undergoing various procedures before entering the school premises. From disinfecting shoes to a separate bin for face masks, the student is required to go through multiple processes before entering the school.

The video also shows one student and it’s not clear how long it takes the school to screen a school full of students.

Watch the video here:

The majority of countries: If a dirt, a dirt💀💀💀 Meanwhile in China:pic.twitter.com/eNWMofanVk — Nikola (@niktaylorde) May 9, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions online, including one from industrialist Harsh Goenka.

This is what Chinese schools are doing to avoid Covid ….pic.twitter.com/fCX3UKQVnD — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 10, 2020

What’s that last robot thing though, sanitation lights? https://t.co/yVDjZ4yXbr — Tria (@MEISTRIA) May 9, 2020

Well this is oddly cute. https://t.co/ZrRh0Tm9ru — Reginald Barclay (@BarclayBroccoIi) May 9, 2020

should have this everywhere, even after this is over. https://t.co/hRozYZqgJ7 — nitsuj🦦 (@showoutj_) May 9, 2020

