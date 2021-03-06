Watch: Imran Khan has a ‘brain fade’ on live TV, netizens react with jokes and memes

The small snippet from his full speech is going viral, leaving netizens in splits.

As Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan gears up for a vote of confidence in Parliament, a short video of him has become fodder for memes. It’s not unusual for people to forget what they were trying to say, especially while giving speeches, however, Khan’s faux pas on camera has left people laughing out loud.

When Khan went live on telecast in an address to the nation to explain the political situation in the country that had emerged after Senate elections, for a brief moment, he was at a loss for words. His failure to articulate his thoughts — what is being called “a brain fade” — has left a trail of jokes and memes on social media.

In his speech, Khan spoke out against the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), alleging the Opposition party was “making a mockery of democracy”. He also accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of “protecting those who made money by holding the Senate elections through secret ballot”, Dawn reported.

At one point, he fumbled, stopping midway in his sentence. “Yeh jo sare… bade bade… bade bade… kya hain ye? … jo bhi hain (All of these things… big big… big big… what are they… whatever they are),” he is heard saying in a video.

The 17-second clip has quickly gone viral, even across the border, and netizens can’t stop using it in hilarious situations when they too feel lost, or short for words.

When you are presenting on Zoom and your crush joins in pic.twitter.com/4H8FyLzHkm — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 5, 2021

Me : one large coffee Starbucks employee : large coffee ko kya kehte hain yahan? Me *not having any clue* : pic.twitter.com/YSTqv1rshT — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 5, 2021

The Biden Syndrome looks like it’s found it’s new victim ?? https://t.co/HJ7Z4ULD2r — Rhaegar (@thePatriot_IND) March 4, 2021

Bade bade shehron mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain. ???? — Sunil (@sunil_sachin) March 4, 2021

Itnay zayda baray hain k alfaz hi nahi mil rahe Kaptaan saab ko😂😂 https://t.co/J83oP7UpK1 — 𝓝 𝖆 𝖟 𝖎 𝖘 𝖍 : 𝓐 𝖑 𝖆 𝖛 𝖎 (@naazzish) March 4, 2021