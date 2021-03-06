scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 06, 2021
Latest news

Watch: Imran Khan has a ‘brain fade’ on live TV, netizens react with jokes and memes

"Yeh jo sare... bade bade... bade bade... kya hain ye? ... jo bhi hain (All of these things... big big... big big... what are they... whatever they are)," Pak PM Imran Khan is heard saying in a video.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 6, 2021 12:00:52 pm
imran khan, imran khan brain fade memes, imran khan live telecast brain fade, imran khan bade bade memes, pakistan news, viral video, indian expressThe small snippet from his full speech is going viral, leaving netizens in splits.

As Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan gears up for a vote of confidence in Parliament, a short video of him has become fodder for memes. It’s not unusual for people to forget what they were trying to say, especially while giving speeches, however, Khan’s faux pas on camera has left people laughing out loud.

When Khan went live on telecast in an address to the nation to explain the political situation in the country that had emerged after Senate elections, for a brief moment, he was at a loss for words. His failure to articulate his thoughts — what is being called “a brain fade” — has left a trail of jokes and memes on social media.

In his speech, Khan spoke out against the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), alleging the Opposition party was “making a mockery of democracy”. He also accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of “protecting those who made money by holding the Senate elections through secret ballot”, Dawn reported.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

At one point, he fumbled, stopping midway in his sentence. “Yeh jo sare… bade bade… bade bade… kya hain ye? … jo bhi hain (All of these things… big big… big big… what are they… whatever they are),” he is heard saying in a video.

The 17-second clip has quickly gone viral, even across the border, and netizens can’t stop using it in hilarious situations when they too feel lost, or short for words.

