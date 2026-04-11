Baseball legend Ichiro Suzuki’s statue reveal goes wrong, bat breaks mid-ceremony; internet reacts: ‘Real bat would be stronger’

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Fans were left amused and a little baffled after a ceremonial unveiling by the Seattle Mariners, a professional baseball team in the US, went hilariously wrong. The franchise was honouring Ichiro Suzuki, one of the sport’s greatest hitters, but the big reveal didn’t quite go as planned.
At T-Mobile Park in Seattle, spectators gathered behind a cordon, phones raised, ready to capture the moment. As commentator Rick Rizzs led a countdown from “51” – a tribute to Suzuki’s iconic jersey number – the covering was pulled off the statue. But instead of a smooth reveal, the bat in the bronze sculpture got stuck and suddenly snapped, dropping awkwardly as confetti burst into the air.
Despite the mishap, Suzuki himself and fellow baseball great Ken Griffey Jr. appeared to take it in good humour, laughing off the moment.
OMG. They broke the baseball bat during the unveiling of Ichiro Suzuki’s statue at T-Mobile Park. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/59qp3emSZP
— Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 10, 2026
The Mariners quickly leaned into the comedy, too. Since the team was already handing out replica statues to the first 40,000 fans, they posted an image online showing a version with a broken bat, joking, “Breaking: We’ve updated tonight’s Ichiro Replica Statue giveaway.”
Breaking: We’ve updated tonight’s Ichiro Replica Statue giveaway. pic.twitter.com/EcFfkaAUd6
— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 10, 2026
For context, Suzuki is a legendary figure in baseball, known for his precision hitting and long career in both Japan and the US. The statue was meant to celebrate his signature batting stance, especially after his jersey number was retired by the Mariners—an honour reserved for the most iconic players.
The internet, of course, had a field day. One user quipped, “I feel like if they used a real bat it would be stronger.” Another joked, “Did they make it out of cardboard?” while someone else wrote, “At least he found the humor in that sad-for-him legendary unveiling! Love that man!!!” A fourth added sarcastically, “Peak modern craftsmanship right there.”
Thankfully, the glitch didn’t last long; the bat was soon fixed and restored to its proper position, but not before the moment became viral for all the wrong (and funny) reasons.
The bat is fixed!? pic.twitter.com/CRiPW5hQTj
— Niko Tamurian (@NikoTamurian) April 10, 2026
Disclaimer: This story is for entertainment and informational purposes only, capturing a humorous public moment that has not been independently verified beyond social media reports.