Baseball legend Ichiro Suzuki’s statue reveal goes wrong, bat breaks mid-ceremony; internet reacts: ‘Real bat would be stronger’

Despite the mishap, Suzuki himself and fellow baseball great Ken Griffey Jr. appeared to take it in good humour

Fans were left amused and a little baffled after a ceremonial unveiling by the Seattle Mariners, a professional baseball team in the US, went hilariously wrong. The franchise was honouring Ichiro Suzuki, one of the sport’s greatest hitters, but the big reveal didn’t quite go as planned.

At T-Mobile Park in Seattle, spectators gathered behind a cordon, phones raised, ready to capture the moment. As commentator Rick Rizzs led a countdown from “51” – a tribute to Suzuki’s iconic jersey number – the covering was pulled off the statue. But instead of a smooth reveal, the bat in the bronze sculpture got stuck and suddenly snapped, dropping awkwardly as confetti burst into the air.