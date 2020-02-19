Watch: ‘Ice volcanoes’ erupt on a beach

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids, Michigan tweeted out photo of ice volcanoes spewing out water. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids, Michigan tweeted out photo of ice volcanoes spewing out water.

You may have seen volcanoes spewing ash and lava but have you seen ‘ice volcanoes’ on lakes and beaches? Michigan residents recently witnessed the unusual phenomenon, and now photos and videos of the rare occurrence is going viral.

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in the Grand Rapids in Michigan, shared some unique views of icy volcanoes erupting by the Lake Michigan during a cold front over the weekend. Photos and a video show a cone-shaped mound of ice formed over the lake erupting water and slush.

Explaining the science behind the occurrence, Cort Spholten, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Grand Rapids, said, “Ice volcanoes occur in locations in which waves hit accumulated ice on the shoreline with some force.”

Explaining that water had broken the surface of ice that formed on the shore of the lake and channeled inwards. “The waves were strong enough so the water channels through, it squeezes water upwards and tosses the floating ice up. As it happens, over the course of hours or days, it forms a cone, and it resembles a volcano,” he was quoted as saying in a USA Today report.

Experts warned people against climb up the visible ‘volcanoes’ since it would be risky. People risked falling down the side of one of the mounds as these volcanoes are formed over “hole in the ice”, they said.

A bitter blast of Arctic air brought dangerous wind chills across the Midwest the weekend that led to this rare natural phenomenon.

