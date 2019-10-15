Watch: Hotel robbery goes haywire after clerk snatches gun

An armed robber was forced to flee from a Kentucky hotel after the receptionist snatched his gun while he was busy stuffing the stolen money into a plastic bag. The man, identified as Cory Phillips (26), was arrested by Paducah Police Department on October 8 after the entire incident was caught on the hotel’s surveillance camera.

In the video, Phillips, whose face was masked, was seen brandishing a handgun at the hotel receptionist, demanding her to handover the money. When the Country Inn and Suites employee scatters the money on the front desk, Phillips briefly places the handgun on the counter. The woman quickly snatches the handgun, forcing Phillips to duck for cover.

He then tries to intimidate the employee to handover his firearm. When the woman stands her ground and points the weapon at Phillips, he flees from the hotel.

“He came back inside the business, and the clerk again pointed the gun at him. The robber then turned and fled in a dark-colored passenger car,” the police said in a statement.

Take a look at the now-viral video here:

The video came to light when the Paducah Police Department shared the security footage on their official Facebook feed. The police department said Phillips was initially pulled over for not wearing a seat belt. Noticing that he was nervous, officers questioned him at the spot and, eventually, arrested him.