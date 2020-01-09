Watch: Woman dangles seven-year-old child from fifth floor to save cat in China

Onlookers said the rescue operation carried on for about 10 minutes. (Source: Pear Video) Onlookers said the rescue operation carried on for about 10 minutes. (Source: Pear Video)

An elderly woman tied a rope around her seven-year-old grandson and dangled him from an apartment on the fifth floor in China just so that he could rescue a pet cat. The video that has since gone viral was recorded by an onlooker on the road.

The cat was trapped on a ledge above a window two floors down and the boy was slowly until he could grab it. The video shows the woman then slowly pulling him up, even as onlookers screamed and asked her to be careful.

Watch the video here:

Local reports said that the whole incident took place over approximately 10 minutes and both cat and boy were unhurt. The incident reportedly took place in the Peng’an County in the Sichuan Province earlier this week. Many have since criticised the woman saying she had put the boy’s life in danger.

According to Red Star News, the boy said he wasn’t affected, but his grandmother admitted she was frightened after watching the video. The woman told the media outlet that she would never dare do it again, but at that moment she was worried about the cat and did it with a “confidence in her heart”.

