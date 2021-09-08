Watch: Good Samaritans rescue couple in their 90s from burning car

A group of Good Samaritans are being hailed as heroes on social media after they rescued a couple from a burning vehicle in East County San Diego.

The group that spotted the car on fire helped rescue the two elderly occupants, reportedly in their 90s, from the burning vehicle while risking their own lives. The rescue was caught on camera and has gone viral after being posted online by San Diego County’s fire department.

In a video, the group of men are seeing pull out the aged couple from the burning vehicle. According to the first responders, the passersby saw the blaze while driving along Interstate 8 and jumped into action.

“Is somebody in there?” can be heard at the beginning of the video recorded by Marie Macrorie, who was passing by the vehicle. The terrifying footage showed flames engulfing the trunk of the car, as one bystander drags the driver, an elderly man to safety.

Another passerby was seen pulling an old woman out from the passenger’s seat. As the flame continued to grow, around five persons were seen helping to move the pair.

Watch the video here:

Lakeside Fire Protection District on its social media handles said, “The fire extended into the vegetation but was quickly contained” while sharing images of firefighters spraying foam to douse the flame. The fire eventually consumed the entire vehicle, leaving behind a burning, charred wreck, however, a serious accident was averted.

The law enforcement agency added that the two people in the car and one Samaritan were transported to the hospital with burn injuries but are expected to recover.

The brave rescuers are all from the East County Transitional Living Center in El Cajon and were travelling together when they saw the car on fire and decided to help, according to CBS 8.

5 Good Samaritans from the @eastcountytlc pull a couple in their 90s from Phoenix out of their burning car on I-8 to safety on #LaborDay. The elderly couple is recovering from burns in the hospital along with 1 of the Good Samaritans who got burned on his arm. @CBS8 @LakesideFire pic.twitter.com/fDvePzB1A5 — Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) September 8, 2021

“We just saw this guy, and he is stuck in his seatbelt, so we kind of snatched open the door, and unbuckled the seatbelt, my buddy Barry snatched him out of the car and carried him to the side of the road,” one of the good Samaritan, Andre Leggett, told the media outlet.

Children of the couple in their 90s said they were immensely grateful to the group. Thanking the prompt action, they said their father had “burns to his left side, and my mom got out with unbelievably just abrasions” they said.