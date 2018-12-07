Watch: Couple try stunt to reveal gender of baby, it ends with their car on fire

An Australian couple expecting a baby wanted to reveal its gender with an elaborate stunt. But it went horribly wrong, with the car being used for the gender-reveal ending up in flames. The couple from South Australia’s Meningie, planned to announce the expected baby’s gender to family and friends with a burnout that would emit either pink or blue smoke.

Advertising

However, footage obtained by Australia’s 7 News shows how things didn’t go according to plan. The video started with the car’s wheels spinning as it remained stationary. Initially, the smoke that emerges is pink in colour suggesting they’re expecting a baby girl. But as the car continues to burn rubber, one of the tires catches fire. The gathered onlookers can be heard screaming frantically, asking the driver to stop and to get out of the car.

Watch the video here:

Luckily, no one was injured in the mishap, but the police and locals were unimpressed by the stunt. The police has warned other couples not to attempt a similar stunt.

This isn’t the first time in recent history that a gender-reveal stunt has sparked a fire. Last year, a Border Patrol agent in Arizona accidentally started a massive wildfire while off-duty at his wife’s gender-reveal party. He later pleaded guilty for starting the Sawmill Fire, which devastated over 45,000 acres and caused $8 million worth of damage in April 2017.