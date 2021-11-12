scorecardresearch
Friday, November 12, 2021
Watch: Frenchman breaks world record for standing on hot-air balloon

The trip, which lasted almost 90 minutes, was done for an annual charity event that raises money for rare neuromuscular diseases.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 12, 2021 6:40:33 pm
french man rides on top of air balloon, man rides atop hot air balloon, Rémi Ouvrard, Rémi Ouvrard hot air balloon record, viral videos, indian expressThe adventurist broke his own record set in 2019 for his recent achievement while raising funds for charity.

A French daredevil flew over the Chatellerault by standing on top of a hot-air balloon, breaking his own world record. Rémi Ouvrard rode atop a giant balloon at a peak altitude of 4,016 metres (13,175 feet) over Chatellerault, western France, AFP reported. Ouvrard’s previous record, set in 2019, was 1,217 metres.

However, the balloonist didn’t do this just for the fame and glory, but for a noble cause. Ouvrard’s stunt was a part of a Telethon campaign in western France, an annual fundraiser for research and advocacy related to rare neuromuscular diseases.

The jaw-dropping video of the balloonist’s adventure has left people around the world stunned.

In a tweet, Ouvrard said that the main objective was to make it to at least 3,637 metres above ground, as the altitude represents the phone number of France’s annual charity campaign, 36-37. However, the balloon soared even higher, crossing the 4,000 metres mark.

Dressed in a white suit and a helmet, Ouvrard achieved the feat on a balloon piloted by his father, France 24 reported. When they crossed the 3,500 metres mark, his father told him to calm down because of the rapidly thinning oxygen but Ouvrard said he faced no discomfort because of the altitude thanks to the warm balloon below him, the report added.

Ouvrard live-streamed his adventure on Facebook. During the stream, he took the opportunity to give a shoutout to French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who returned to Earth earlier this month, on November 9, after spending six months aboard the International Space Station. Ouvrard’s trip lasted almost 90 minutes, according to local news outlets.

