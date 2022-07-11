Watch: Former luxury chef prepares special treat for stray dogs

Updated: July 11, 2022 6:45:32 pm
Stray dogs in Thailand’s Koh Samui island were in for a treat on Sunday, when Niall Harbison, a former Michelin-star chef, prepared a special meal for them.
As per The Irish Times, former luxury chef Harbison moved to Thailand in 2018 after he stopped his well-paid chef practice and sold his successful media and marketing company.
In Thailand, he worked remotely with various tourist ventures, but in 2020 after the Covid-induced lockdown, he began to feed local street dogs on the island of Koh Samui. Since then, he has been consistently caring for hundreds of stray canines in Thailand as he feeds them, runs sterilisation projects and takes care of their medical needs.
On Sunday, he prepared a special meal for his furry friends, a video of which soon went viral.
Sharing the wholesome video of the dogs enjoying their treat on Instagram, Harbison wrote that he was able to do so with help of a donation by Tayla Blue, a lifestyle social media influencer.
