scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 11, 2022

Watch: Former luxury chef prepares special treat for stray dogs

Niall Harbison first began caring for stray dogs in Thailand’s Koh Samui island during the Covid lockdown in 2020.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 11, 2022 6:45:32 pm
Niall Harbison, former chef treats dogs to special meal in Thailand, former chef cooks special meal for stray dogs in thailand, stray dogs in thailand enjoy luxury treat, wholesome viral video dogs, Indian expressHarbison wrote that he was able to treat the dogs with help of a donation made by Tayla Blue, a lifestyle social media influencer.

Stray dogs in Thailand’s Koh Samui island were in for a treat on Sunday, when Niall Harbison, a former Michelin-star chef, prepared a special meal for them.

As per The Irish Times, former luxury chef Harbison moved to Thailand in 2018 after he stopped his well-paid chef practice and sold his successful media and marketing company.

ALSO READ |Rigatoni trends on Twitter: No, not pasta dish but a ‘flying dog’ to fight midweek blues

In Thailand, he worked remotely with various tourist ventures, but in 2020 after the Covid-induced lockdown, he began to feed local street dogs on the island of Koh Samui. Since then, he has been consistently caring for hundreds of stray canines in Thailand as he feeds them, runs sterilisation projects and takes care of their medical needs.

On Sunday, he prepared a special meal for his furry friends, a video of which soon went viral.

Sharing the wholesome video of the dogs enjoying their treat on Instagram, Harbison wrote that he was able to do so with help of a donation by Tayla Blue, a lifestyle social media influencer.

Express Investigation The Uber Files | The Indian Express is part of a global consortium analysing thousands of emails and documnets from Uber

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 11: Latest News
Advertisement