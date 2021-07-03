Watch: Florida pastor invites alligator to join the church as it wanders close to the building

"This is our church and we have a first-time guest," said one of the videos posted about the incident.

A pastor in Florida saw an unexpected worshipper wandering near the church and decided to invite the visitor who, however, was in no mood to do so. Yes, after spotting an alligator in the premises, the pastor of the church was seen inviting the creature inside and offering him even his business card! Now, the cheeky approach of the pastor has netizens in splits.

Visitors of Victory Church at Lehigh Acres were in for a surprise when a four-feet long alligator crawled out of a storm drain and decided to explore the church premises. Surprisingly, Daniel Gregory, the pastor of the church, filmed himself trying to invite the reptile inside the building. “This is our church and we have a first-time guest,” said one of the videos posted about the incident.

He shared photos of the alligator on Facebook and wrote, “When a Gator shows up to your church but isn’t ready to accept the Lord.”

In another post of the incident, he shared a report of the incident and captioned, “This is hilarious! No one will ever be able to take me seriously again. We obviously welcome anyone and anything.”

Take a look at the fascinating and hilarious video here:

“He came to our church,” Gregory told NBC affiliate WBBH. “I don’t know what his spiritual condition is. I need to invite this gator to church.” A video he took of the incident captured the pastor taking out his business card giving it to the alligator. He asked in the video, “We have services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday mornings. Want to check us out?”

Officials from Florida’s Wildlife Conservation Commission told the news agency that they don’t recommend getting close to the alligators the way Gregory did. The pastor also urged viewers not to follow his example. He humorously added that the alligator went back inside the store drain the he tried to baptise the creature. The animal did not hurt anyone while it was outside.

Indians saw a similar incident a few days ago when a crocodile wandered into a Karnataka village. A video of the incident featured the reptile wandering around the area as people watched it from a distance. It was later captured and released into a nearby river by the forest officials.