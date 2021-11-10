Watch: Five jungle cat cubs found in agricultural farm, reunited with mother

Five jungle cat (Felis chaus) cubs were rescued from an agricultural farm and reunited with their mother after being found by farmers during harvesting in a field. In a Twitter thread, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared pictures and videos of the rescue operation of the cubs.

“And all the five jungle cat cubs were saved. Found by farmers during harvesting in a field,” Kaswan began the thread, as he shared a 1.20-minute clip of the rescued cubs. The jungle cat aka Felis chaus, according to Kaswan, is a protected species.

In the following tweets, Kaswan explained that as the cubs were too small to survive on their own, the rescue team decided to reunite them with their mother. “All were so small that they could not have survived without mother. So we decided to reunite them with their mother. The area was cordoned off. Where they were found villagers decided to stop harvesting for the time being,” he added.

“Camera traps were established in the area carefully. Teams and villagers were stationed for the night near the location. So that they can be monitored and no disturbance occurs.”

Harvesting was stopped in the area till the time the mother cat took all her cubs away, “People were convinced not to do harvesting for that patch. For the time being. All agreed and supported very well. By 2 PM all things were in place. So undisturbed place was provided for the remaining day and a whole night,” the thread continued.

“At night mother came and took all the cubs to the forest. She started this process in the evening and by the middle of the night shifted all her cubs to the forest. Without any disturbance. Today,” Kaswan concluded the thread while posting a picture of the mother cat.

Since being shared online, the rescue clip has gone viral on the microblogging website with over 45,000 likes. Many praised the rescue team for helping the cubs reunite with the mother. Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon also shared the clip while tweeting that it made her day.

