Watch: Great white shark circles fisherman’s boat, bites its motor

A fishing experience turned quite eventful for a group of friends when a great white shark started circling their boat and even took a bite of the motor.

When Erika Almond and her friends took out their boat ‘Offshore Therapy’ in the Gulf of Mexico to catch some amberjack fish, little did she expect to have an encounter with the 16 feet predator.

Watch the video here:

“It was breathtaking. It came right up and took a chunk out of one of our motors,” Almond told Fox13. “It’s not unusual, we expect sharks when you’re fishing and chumming like that but what made this unique was it was about a 14- to 16-foot great white shark. We couldn’t believe what we were seeing,” she added.

Almond, along with her friends and Captain Tyler Levesque were about 65 miles south-southwest of Tampa Bay when the incident happened. Interestingly, the shark swam so close that Levesque was even able to touch it, the news website reported. “At one point he even rolled over like he wanted us to rub his belly,” Almond said.

Taking to Facebook, Almond shared several pictures and videos of the encounter with the shark and wrote, “Seriously one of the coolest experiences I’ve ever had offshore! We had a 14-16 foot Great White shark circle our boat, bite the motors and the boat, and roll on its back for about two to three hours! 65 miles offshore in the Gulf. No words….”