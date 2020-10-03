Watch: Firefighters rescue drunk student stuck inside tumble dryer

the woman said she has now learnt her lesson and will never attempt such dares again.

A young British woman found herself in a tricky situation after she got stuck inside a tumble dryer in an inebriated state. Eventually, firefighters had to be called in to pull her out. The entire ordeal was shared on TikTok and is now going viral.

The 21-year-old university student, identified as Rosie Cole, had a few glasses to drink with her housemates when she was dared to get inside the dryer in their shared accommodation. Cole, in her drunken state, thought there was “no chance” she’d fit, but after wriggling her way in through the front door, she suddenly got stuck.

Emergency services were called in to the bizarre scene at roughly 11 pm as the university student said they “save cats from trees” so maybe they would “save students from tumble dryers”, Wales Online reported.

Cole and her housemate Lydia Dunwell both shared the videos on TikTok, and garnered many views on the embarrassing clip.

Humberside Fire & Rescue Service, which attended to the distress call, said the woman was released uninjured from the machine. Footage show, three fireman trying to pull her out after she was stuck in that position for more than 20 mins. Finally, after she was pulled out, she was seen cheering in another video.

A spokeswoman told The Press that the tumble dryer was not in a launderette but a private residence, and there was no information available as to how large it was or how the woman got inside it.

Before the emergency officials were called in, other housemates tried to pull Cole out of the washing machine, but “because of the way her legs were folded up inside her they couldn’t get her out. Probably doesn’t help that she was drunk as well though,” Dunwell told The Tab.

Dunwell said when they called emergency services and told them someone was stuck in a dryer, the phone operator assumed it was a small child and asked age. It was embarrassing to say it was a 21-year-old woman, Daily Mail reported.

Cole told Daily Star that as she tried to escape from the tumble dryer, the machine tipped forward and her housemates attempted to pull her from the machine, she ended up hurting her toes. “They were lovely and they just laughed at me. When they were leaving they opened the washing machine and asked if anyone else needed saving,” she added talking about firemen’s response to the incident.

