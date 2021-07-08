Watch: Firefighters in California use helicopter to airlift horse stuck on its back

When the animal was securely tied, it was then airlifted from the ditch.

All lives are precious and that is exactly what a firefighter team in Florida displayed when they called in a helicopter to rescue a horse stuck between pieces of concrete. In a Twitter thread, the official page of the Orange County Fire Authority shared details of the incident while posting a video that documented the rescue.

“One of the most technical horse rescues we have performed,” they wrote while sharing the clip, which has now garnered over 6,000 views.” According to the post, the technical rescue team, air operations crew, and our FF’s responded to a rescue call when they were informed that a horse in San Juan Capistrano was stuck in a ditch on its back wedged between pieces of jagged concrete and exposed rebar.

“One of the most technical horse rescues we have performed.” Our technical rescue team, air operations crew, and our FF’s responded to a horse in San Juan Capistrano that was stuck on its back- wedged between pieces of jagged concrete and exposed rebar. pic.twitter.com/1TFhO58SuU — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) July 6, 2021

The incident took place when the horse ran off after being spooked. To rescue the animal, the vets at the scene sedated it while the technical rescue firefighters rigged an alternative rope and webbing system to secure the horse for its helicopter hoist out of the concrete overhang, the following tweet stated.

The helicopter crew executed a precision operation to hoist the horse not just vertically but, also, horizontally in the only direction that would free the horse from the concrete without injuring it. — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) July 6, 2021

When the animal was securely tied, it was then airlifted from the ditch. “The helicopter crew executed a precision operation to hoist the horse not just vertically but, also, horizontally in the only direction that would free the horse from the concrete without injuring it,” the Orange County Fire Authority tweeted.

Crews were happy to see the horse they worked so diligently to rescue get up and walk on its own to the horse transport to seek further medical evaluation. An amazing team effort by our tech rescue team, air ops crew, firefighters, the veterinarian and the horse community. — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) July 6, 2021

Post the rescue, the horse was able to walk on its own and was later taken to the hospital for medical evaluation. “An amazing team effort by our tech rescue team, air ops crew, firefighters, the veterinarian and the horse community,” read a concluding tweet from the fire department.

Since being shared online, the tweet has prompted several reactions among netizens with many lauding the rescue team for putting in all the efforts to help the animal.

