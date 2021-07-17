Watch: Firefighters catch 11 foot python in Bangkok park

A video of a daring snake rescue by firefighters in Thailand is going viral across the internet. A python was found atop a tree in a park in Bangkok by joggers and children. It is reportedly one of the biggest pythons spotted in recent times in the Benjasiri Park, which is flanked by towering hotels, apartment buildings and several high-end shopping malls.

Onlookers and park staff immediately alerted firefighters after the snake was spotted. Personnel had to climb the roofs of nearby buildings to rescue the snake.

“The python plotted its escape, heading for a building on the edge of the park that houses the World Fellowship of Buddhists. But firefighters were there waiting for it,” Euro News reported.

Watch the python’s rescue here:

Officials who rescued the reptile told The Associated Press it was about 11 feet in size and weighed 77 pounds. According to the report, firefighters said they were often engaged in rescue work and sometimes caught two snakes per day in residential neighbourhoods or houses with pets.

Firefighters display a reticulated python captured from a tree in Benjasiri Park in Bangkok, Thailand. (Source: AP) Firefighters display a reticulated python captured from a tree in Benjasiri Park in Bangkok, Thailand. (Source: AP)

Urban spaces are eating into the natural habitats of animals, a reason for the rise in snake sightings over the years.