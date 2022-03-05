Watch: Firefighter rescue dog stranded on floating chunk of ice in frozen river

It’s not unusual for pet dogs to run away from their owners during their regular walks just to have some fun. However, one adventurous labradoodle ran away and jumped into a frozen river. Luckily, thanks to a kind firefighter, the canine was rescued in time.

The recently-adopted dog called Lucy got away from its owner and somehow got into the icy waters of the Detroit River in Michigan. Although the pooch didn’t drown, it barely managed to climb onto a chunk of ice, drifting away on the river in the freezing cold.

In a joint operation, Wyandotte Police department, the fire department and the animal control rushed to help bring her out safely. Braving the severe cold, the rescuer donning orange insulated wetsuits was finally able to bring her near the bank using a catchpole. A video of the first responder was shared by the Wyandotte Police department on Facebook later.

“The rescuer did this while standing on a slippery ladder that was submerged in the river while his co-workers held onto him via a rope. Truly an amazing and awesome rescue,” the police department wrote explaining the risks.

“She just had those big brown eyes, and she couldn’t talk, but she probably was just so grateful,” Wyandotte Assistant Fire Chief Tom Lyon told The Detroit Press talking about the “happy outcome”.

Wyandotte Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton said it was the neighbours who spotted the pet drifting on the icy water and alerted 911. “If not for that the dog would have froze to death or drowned,” Hamilton added.

Hamilton also added that the police officers “considered calling the US Coast Guard — and even going into the freezing water themselves” but when the firefighters showed up, they made a plan to get the poor animal out safely.

The heart-warming effort of the forces delighted all online, as the video spread on social media across the world.