Watch: Firefighter jumps into frozen pond to rescue trapped dog, wins praise online

In a heartwarming incident, a firefighter has won praise online after he jumped into a partially frozen pond to save a trapped dog.

A video footage of the incident, which took place at Sterne Park in Colorado, USA was shared by the official account of the South Metro Fire Rescue.

“Yesterday afternoon this adventurous pup was tired and trapped in the cold water at Sterne Park in @CityofLittleton. People on shore did the right thing by staying off the ice and calling 911. A Firefighter quickly and safely provided a little help and thankfully the dog was ok,” they tweeted.

Watch the video here:

Yesterday afternoon this adventurous pup was tired and trapped in the cold water at Sterne Park in @CityofLittleton. People on shore did the right thing by staying off the ice and calling 911. A Firefighter quickly and safely provided a little help and thankfully the dog was ok. pic.twitter.com/pU5Auui8UT — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 17, 2021

In the 35-second viral clip, the firefighter can be seen holding onto a rope before jumping inside the pond to help the dog. Moments later, the onlookers can be heard cheering as the dog runs back to the ground and the firefighter crawls out of the icy water.

Since being shared online, the video has been flooded with people lauding the firefighter for saving the dog’s life.

