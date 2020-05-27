Watch: Two alligators engage in intense fight at US golf course

In the video, which has gone viral with over 7 lakh views, features the two replies engaged in an intense fight with one another. In the video, which has gone viral with over 7 lakh views, features the two replies engaged in an intense fight with one another.

Two alligators engaged in a ferocious fight at the Hilton Head Lakes golf course in Hardeeville, US, left netizens terrified after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The 15-second clip was shared by the official Facebook page of Hilton hotel along with a warning, “Sudden death playoff on the 18 yesterday! Keep your eyes open out there, the course is full of wildlife!”

The video, which has gone viral with over 7 lakh views, shows the two replies engaged in an intense fight with one another. The standoff between the alligators, who had their jaws entwined on each other, went for quite sometime as they seemed unperturbed about the golfers around them.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions, with many commenting on the savageness of the fight. “Did anyone else watch this on loop for three minutes and think they were still fighting,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

