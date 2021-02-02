Watch: Fielder fails to stop boundary as he was busy changing his jersey

Unfortunately, he could neither stop the ball nor could be wear his jersey completely.

There’s no dearth of excitement in cricket tournaments, however, at the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 league, something bizarre happened — a fielder was caught off guard while changing his jersey during the play. The cricketer’s unusual act left not just viewers laughing out loud, but also fellow players from his team and the opposition.

During the recent game against Northern Warriors, Rohan Mustafa, who plays for Abu Dhabi, was fielding at the boundary when Warriors batsman Waseem Muhammad hit the ball in his direction. However, Mustafa was caught off guard as he was trying to change his shirt. Unfortunately, he could neither stop the ball clearing the boundary nor change into his shirt.

Watch the video here:

Team Abu Dhabi versus Northern Warriors earlier today in the T10 League – the ball goes for 4 as the fielder Rohan Mustafa was too busy changing his jersey #T10League #Cricket pic.twitter.com/GvHZMhl2eq — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 1, 2021

Northern Warriors, who are led by Nicholas Pooran, won the game by 8 wickets. And the clip ended with the skipper caught on camera laughing at the hilarious turn of events.

The clip quickly garnered a lot of attention online and began circulating widely across social media sites, giving rise to memes and funny commentary.

