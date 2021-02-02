scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Watch: Fielder fails to stop boundary as he was busy changing his jersey

The incident happened in a match between Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors, when Rohan Mustafa, who plays for Abu Dhabi, was fielding at the boundary and Warriors batsman Waseem Muhammad hit the ball in his direction.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | February 2, 2021 12:59:32 pm
Unfortunately, he could neither stop the ball nor could be wear his jersey completely.

There’s no dearth of excitement in cricket tournaments, however, at the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 league, something bizarre happened — a fielder was caught off guard while changing his jersey during the play. The cricketer’s unusual act left not just viewers laughing out loud, but also fellow players from his team and the opposition.

During the recent game against Northern Warriors,  Rohan Mustafa, who plays for Abu Dhabi, was fielding at the boundary when Warriors batsman Waseem Muhammad hit the ball in his direction. However, Mustafa was caught off guard as he was trying to change his shirt. Unfortunately, he could neither stop the ball clearing the boundary nor change into his shirt.

Watch the video here:

Northern Warriors, who are led by Nicholas Pooran, won the game by 8 wickets. And the clip ended with the skipper caught on camera  laughing at the hilarious turn of events.

The clip quickly garnered a lot of attention online and began circulating widely across social media sites, giving rise to memes and funny commentary.

