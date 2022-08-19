Watch: Even fish undergo Covid-19 tests in China

Amid the recent uptick in Covid-19 cases in China’s Xiamen, aggressive testing has been going on in the coastal city. While more than five million people have been directed to undergo Covid-19 tests, some forms of sea life too have also been included in the list, BBC reported.

A video shared by South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Twitter shows authorities clad in PPE kits inserting cotton buds inside the mouths of fish and swabbing the shells of crabs.

The video went viral on Chinese social media triggering a heated discussion. While some users ridiculed the authorities for testing sea life, others supported them saying it is for the society’s well- being.

Twitter users poked fun over the testing of marine life. A user commented, “Thought it was a joke. But in fact, it’s consistent with the ideological trap that’s led to cascading and insane misdirection of resources! Quite scary!” Another user commented, “What’s next? Build quarantine facilities for those fish tested positive.” A third user wrote, “This is beyond insanity lol.”

“Pandemic control measures should be followed. All offshore maritime workers must be vaccinated before setting sail. Fishermen must be tested once a day while at sea. When they return from sea, both fisherman and the seafood must be tested,” Jimei Maritime Pandemic Control committee was quoted as saying by SCMP in the video.

According to a Bloomberg report, the mass testing comes in the wake of a worsening outbreak in Hainan island, which the government speculated to have originated at a fishmonger’s shop. Researchers in China found that the Covid-19 virus can remain in conditions found in frozen food, packaging and cold-chain products. They also found links of some infections in people with imported goods while the extent of surface contact or amount of virus is not known. The government has accepted the theory and there are even separate coolers for imported goods in some supermarkets.

“We test humans as well as what they caught at the same time – sample tests for the same batch of seafood,” a staff member of the Xiamen Municipal Oceanic Development Bureau was quoted as saying by SCMP.

“We’re not the only place doing this. We took the lesson from Hainan, which is witnessing a serious outbreak. It’s said that it may be triggered by marine product transactions between local fishermen and their overseas counterparts,” the staff member added.

As per the BBC report, a similar outbreak in Beijing in June 2020 resulted in panic among the public over salmon. After state media reported that Covid-10 was detected on chopping boards used for imported salmon, salmon imports were halted and led to nervousness among people to eat salmon. Hippos were also subjected to China’s drive against Covid-19 during the last two years. In May this year, footage showing a hippo being tested at a wild park in Huzhou surfaced online.