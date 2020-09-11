Watch: Elon Musk struggles with son X Æ A-12’s name during interview

The small moment from the nearly 10-minute long interaction with the press started doing rounds on social media and recently went viral on Facebook and YouTube, being shared by multiple handles.

Ever since Elon Musk announced his son’s name is be X Æ A-12, netizens have been wondering how to pronounce or remember it. Turns out, even the billionaire is facing the same problem.

Musk was in Germany recently to visit the Giga factory in Berlin, when he met with some members of the press. When one journalist asked “How’s X Æ A-12?” the Tesla CEO appeared to have been caught off-guard and asked for the question to be repeated.

Musk then laughed and said: “Oh, oh you mean my kid? That sounds like a password.” Continuing to laugh, he added, “Yeah, he’s great”.

“Uh…I think next time I am going to bring him, maybe come back in a few months and bring him along,” he told them.

Watch the moment here (from 1:25 min onwards):

The short moment from a nearly 10-minute long interaction with the press started doing the rounds on social media and has been widely shared on Facebook and YouTube. Here’s how people reacted to it:

Musk and Grimes welcomed their first child together in May and decided to name the baby boy X Æ A-12 Musk. However, they had to alter it in keeping with California state laws and in June made it official. The CEO of SpaceX later explained the meaning and how to pronounce the name.

