Watch: Scuba diver stays underwater for 6 days to set new world record

While staying underwater for long periods is undoubtedly not a cup of tea for even most experienced scuba divers, a scuba diver from Egypt submerged himself in the Red Sea for over 145 hours (6 days) in an attempt to set a new world record.

According to the Egyptian Independent, Saddam Al-Kilany succeeded in breaking the world record for the longest dive after he stayed underwater for six days starting on November 5. A short clip of the 29-year-old’s attempt has now gone viral on social media.

The diver, who spent exactly 145 hours and 30 minutes underwater in the Red Sea off the Dahab coast, was accompanied by rotating assistant and medical teams, the website added.

“Since Thursday (5/11/20) Egyptian submarine Saddam Kilani, the Egyptian record holder for the longest dip underwater has been taking the longest dip in human history for more than 150 hours, and it was the last dip he made since 3 Years and lasted 100 hours and 20 minutes,” read the post.

According to the news website, hundreds of residents, tourists and diving groups waited for Kilany to come out from the sea to congratulate and celebrate his feat. Earlier, in September the scuba diver had made headlines after he held his engagement ceremony underwater.

